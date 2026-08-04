Malice Brings Receipts After Restaurant Claims He Stole Hot Dog

A restaurant employee's viral theft accusation is collapsing under the weight of her own words. Malice responded to claims that he walked away from The Wiener's Circle with a Polish hot dog without paying by posting footage from inside the establishment. The exchange appears to tell a very different story.
The video shows the Clipse rapper entering the restaurant, and behind the counter, members of the restaurant’s staff recognize him in the crowded space. Far from confronting him over an unpaid order, the woman appears excited by his visit and directs customers to move aside so he can make his way toward the front. She then tells him that the food is on her, plainly presenting the meal as a gift.
Read More: Malice Accused Of Stealing A Hot Dog After Lollapalooza
Initial Accusations Of Theft
That detail directly contradicts the story she later shared online. In her original video, the woman accused Malice of taking the food and leaving without paying, framing the alleged slight as a wealthy celebrity exploiting a small business and people with fewer resources. She also claimed that she thought he was Flavor Flav and suggested Malice stole the food because he was insulted.
His footage does not merely create a dispute over two competing recollections. It captures the woman welcoming him into the restaurant, accommodating his presence, and apparently waiving the cost herself. Nothing shown in the clip suggests Malice demanded free food or ignored a request for payment. To the contrary, he thanks her before making his exit.
Check out his response video below.