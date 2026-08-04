Malice Brings Receipts After Restaurant Claims He Stole Hot Dog

Footage shared by Malice shows the restaurant owner gifting him the meal she later accused him of taking.

His footage does not merely create a dispute over two competing recollections. It captures the woman welcoming him into the restaurant, accommodating his presence, and apparently waiving the cost herself. Nothing shown in the clip suggests Malice demanded free food or ignored a request for payment. To the contrary, he thanks her before making his exit.

The video shows the Clipse rapper entering the restaurant, and behind the counter, members of the restaurant’s staff recognize him in the crowded space. Far from confronting him over an unpaid order, the woman appears excited by his visit and directs customers to move aside so he can make his way toward the front. She then tells him that the food is on her, plainly presenting the meal as a gift.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.