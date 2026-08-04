Malice Brings Receipts After Restaurant Claims He Stole Hot Dog

BY Erika Marie
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Malice of Clipse performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Footage shared by Malice shows the restaurant owner gifting him the meal she later accused him of taking.

A restaurant employee's viral theft accusation is collapsing under the weight of her own words. Malice responded to claims that he walked away from The Wiener's Circle with a Polish hot dog without paying by posting footage from inside the establishment. The exchange appears to tell a very different story.

The video shows the Clipse rapper entering the restaurant, and behind the counter, members of the restaurant’s staff recognize him in the crowded space. Far from confronting him over an unpaid order, the woman appears excited by his visit and directs customers to move aside so he can make his way toward the front. She then tells him that the food is on her, plainly presenting the meal as a gift.

Read More: Malice Accused Of Stealing A Hot Dog After Lollapalooza

Initial Accusations Of Theft

That detail directly contradicts the story she later shared online. In her original video, the woman accused Malice of taking the food and leaving without paying, framing the alleged slight as a wealthy celebrity exploiting a small business and people with fewer resources. She also claimed that she thought he was Flavor Flav and suggested Malice stole the food because he was insulted.

His footage does not merely create a dispute over two competing recollections. It captures the woman welcoming him into the restaurant, accommodating his presence, and apparently waiving the cost herself. Nothing shown in the clip suggests Malice demanded free food or ignored a request for payment. To the contrary, he thanks her before making his exit.

Check out his response video below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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