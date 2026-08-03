Malice Accused Of Stealing A Hot Dog After Lollapalooza

BY Alexander Cole
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Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artists The Clipse and Justin Timberlake during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY
Clipse were performing in Chicago over the weekend for Lollapalooza, and Malice got hit with some strange allegations.

Clipse had a busy weekend as they split their time between Chicago and Montreal. On Saturday, they were performing in Chicago at Lollapalooza. Subsequently, they traveled to Canada on Sunday to perform at Osheaga in Montreal, Quebec.

Both performances were successful, as fans rushed to their stage to watch them perform. Following the release of Let God Sort Em Out, there has certainly been renewed interest in the duo. That interest showed out during these two massive festivals.

However, Malice is being hit with some bizarre allegations from employees at a Wiener's Circle in Chicago. This is an establishment where you can order hot dogs prepared in a plethora of different ways. As one employee alleges, Malice came in with some bodyguards, ordered a Polish hot dog, took his food, and left without paying.

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Malice Gets Called Out

The employee stated in an Instagram comment that the hot dog was $9. Furthermore, she alleges Malice was upset that she thought he was Flavor Flav. However, there are more questions than answers going around right now.

For instance, in the comments of Live Bitez, one commenter pointed out that typically, you pay before getting your food. This led to questions about how Malice was given his food in the first place.

"Sounds like they gave him the glizzy before he paid…." they wrote. "Usually places like that make you pay before you get the food…sounds like a cashier error… he prolly thought it was free since they didn’t ask for payment first."

Celebrities get free stuff all the time, which makes the above explanation fairly viable. At this time, Malice has yet to respond.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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