Malice Accused Of Stealing A Hot Dog After Lollapalooza

Clipse had a busy weekend as they split their time between Chicago and Montreal. On Saturday, they were performing in Chicago at Lollapalooza. Subsequently, they traveled to Canada on Sunday to perform at Osheaga in Montreal, Quebec.

Both performances were successful, as fans rushed to their stage to watch them perform. Following the release of Let God Sort Em Out, there has certainly been renewed interest in the duo. That interest showed out during these two massive festivals.

However, Malice is being hit with some bizarre allegations from employees at a Wiener's Circle in Chicago. This is an establishment where you can order hot dogs prepared in a plethora of different ways. As one employee alleges, Malice came in with some bodyguards, ordered a Polish hot dog, took his food, and left without paying.

Malice Gets Called Out

The employee stated in an Instagram comment that the hot dog was $9. Furthermore, she alleges Malice was upset that she thought he was Flavor Flav. However, there are more questions than answers going around right now.

For instance, in the comments of Live Bitez, one commenter pointed out that typically, you pay before getting your food. This led to questions about how Malice was given his food in the first place.

"Sounds like they gave him the glizzy before he paid…." they wrote. "Usually places like that make you pay before you get the food…sounds like a cashier error… he prolly thought it was free since they didn’t ask for payment first."