Somewhere Over The Rainbow - Album by Nino Paid

BY Alexander Cole
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Somewhere Over The Rainbow (1) Somewhere Over The Rainbow (1)
Nino Paid has returned with his latest album, "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," which contains some gorgeous instrumentals.

Nino Paid's Somewhere Over The Rainbow begins with a gorgeous title track with an instrumental that conveys overwhelming emotions. The lyrics match this as Nino Paid talks about his life and the things that motivate him. Overall, this kind of energy is matched throughout the record. Luscious instrumentals grace the tracklist, all while Nino Paid delivers some solid flows and bars that can connect with the average person. Artists like Wale, Shy Glizzy, and VonOff1700 can be heard on this project, among others. We rarely get a Tuesday release, but there is no doubt that Nino has made our week a lot more interesting.

Release Date: August 4, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Somewhere Over The Rainbow
  1. Somewhere Over The Rainbow
  2. Valedictorian
  3. Mirror
  4. Us
  5. One ft. Benji Blue Bills
  6. When You Miss Me Most
  7. Whenever U CM
  8. Social Meter
  9. Shine
  10. Peace Of Mind ft. Wale & J'TA
  11. Cup Full of Pain ft. LAZER DIM 700
  12. 2am
  13. Nun But Drums ft. VonOff1700
  14. OTW ft. Shy Glizzy
  15. Step With Me
  16. Ashes In My Cup
  17. Grandma Says
  18. Rewind It
  19. Long As I Got Love For You
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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