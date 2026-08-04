Somewhere Over The Rainbow - Album by Nino Paid

Nino Paid's Somewhere Over The Rainbow begins with a gorgeous title track with an instrumental that conveys overwhelming emotions. The lyrics match this as Nino Paid talks about his life and the things that motivate him. Overall, this kind of energy is matched throughout the record. Luscious instrumentals grace the tracklist, all while Nino Paid delivers some solid flows and bars that can connect with the average person. Artists like Wale, Shy Glizzy, and VonOff1700 can be heard on this project, among others. We rarely get a Tuesday release, but there is no doubt that Nino has made our week a lot more interesting.
Release Date: August 4, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Somewhere Over The Rainbow
- Somewhere Over The Rainbow
- Valedictorian
- Mirror
- Us
- One ft. Benji Blue Bills
- When You Miss Me Most
- Whenever U CM
- Social Meter
- Shine
- Peace Of Mind ft. Wale & J'TA
- Cup Full of Pain ft. LAZER DIM 700
- 2am
- Nun But Drums ft. VonOff1700
- OTW ft. Shy Glizzy
- Step With Me
- Ashes In My Cup
- Grandma Says
- Rewind It
- Long As I Got Love For You