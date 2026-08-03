T.I. & Tiny Mark 16 Years Of Marriage By Renewing Their Vows

Tiny shared moments from the Jamaican ceremony on Instagram after she and T.I. celebrated 16 years of marriage by saying "I do" again.

T.I. and Tiny's relationship has unfolded in public for more than two decades. They began dating in 2001 before marrying in Miami in 2010 and have since built a blended family with seven children. Along the way, they've also weathered public scrutiny and persistent rumors, making their marriage one of Hip Hop's most dissected relationships. Even so, they've repeatedly presented a united front , often describing their commitment to one another as stronger than the headlines surrounding them.

"Yesterday was so amazing! Thank you thank you baby for giving me my Sweet 16 renewal that I wanted," Tiny wrote, per PEOPLE . "Our wedding 16yrs ago will go down in history as one of the most lit weddings ever!! Iykyk it was so nice we had to do it twice."

Sixteen years after saying "I do," T.I. and Tiny are celebrating their marriage by doing it all over again. The longtime couple renewed their wedding vows during an intimate ceremony in Jamaica over the weekend, surrounded by family and close friends. Tiny shared moments from the celebration on Instagram, showing the pair exchanging vows beneath a flower-covered altar before celebrating with fireworks, dancing, and a wedding cake, bringing many of the traditions from their original ceremony back for another milestone.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.