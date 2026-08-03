T.I. & Tiny Mark 16 Years Of Marriage By Renewing Their Vows

Sixteen years after saying "I do," T.I. and Tiny are celebrating their marriage by doing it all over again. The longtime couple renewed their wedding vows during an intimate ceremony in Jamaica over the weekend, surrounded by family and close friends. Tiny shared moments from the celebration on Instagram, showing the pair exchanging vows beneath a flower-covered altar before celebrating with fireworks, dancing, and a wedding cake, bringing many of the traditions from their original ceremony back for another milestone.
"Yesterday was so amazing! Thank you thank you baby for giving me my Sweet 16 renewal that I wanted," Tiny wrote, per PEOPLE. "Our wedding 16yrs ago will go down in history as one of the most lit weddings ever!! Iykyk it was so nice we had to do it twice."
The celebration brought together several familiar faces, including Xscape members Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott, while singer MAJOR performed as Tiny walked down the aisle. He later congratulated the couple on social media, writing, "LOVE wins again," as guests shared photos and videos from the ceremony.
Read More: TI Professes His Love For His Wife Tiny With The Most Ridiculous Outfit Possible
A Love That Has Endured
T.I. and Tiny's relationship has unfolded in public for more than two decades. They began dating in 2001 before marrying in Miami in 2010 and have since built a blended family with seven children. Along the way, they've also weathered public scrutiny and persistent rumors, making their marriage one of Hip Hop's most dissected relationships. Even so, they've repeatedly presented a united front, often describing their commitment to one another as stronger than the headlines surrounding them.
The vow renewal arrives as another chapter in that story. Rather than marking a new beginning, the ceremony celebrated a relationship that has endured the highs and lows of fame while remaining one of Hip Hop's longest-lasting marriages.