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Renewed Vows
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Relationships
T.I. & Tiny Mark 16 Years Of Marriage By Renewing Their Vows
Tiny shared moments from the Jamaican ceremony on Instagram after she and T.I. celebrated 16 years of marriage by saying "I do" again.
By
Erika Marie
August 03, 2026