Dame Dash Owes Daughter Ava Money, She Says

BY Erika Marie
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Cast Of "Next Gen NYC" In Conversation With People's Dave Quinn
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: Ava Dash attends the Cast Of "Next Gen NYC" In Conversation With People's Dave Quinn on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A candid moment on 'Next Gen NYC' revealed Ava Dash sometimes loans her father, Dame Dash, money when he needs it.

Money has become an unexpectedly candid topic between Dame Dash and his daughter, Ava Dash, thanks to a revealing moment on Next Gen NYC. The father-daughter pair shared a lighthearted exchange about finances during a recent episode of the reality series, with Ava revealing that she's occasionally the one helping her father when he needs cash.

In the clip, Ava is speaking with her father. He asks if she received the money that he sent her. She responds that she didn't get "any of that $5,000 back." Dame cracked a joke about feeling like a "nepo dad," to which Ava asked, "Why, because I lent you some money?" She can be heard telling production that when her father needs money, she loans it to him. "He does pay it back. Right now, he's in debt to me. But, he's my dad. I'm not too harsh. I'm too easy."

Read More: Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Guests Are Not His Real Friends

Dame Was On Top Of The World

The conversation caught many viewers off guard, particularly given Dame's long-standing reputation as a businessman and entrepreneur. Once a co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records alongside JAY-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, Dash helped build one of hip hop's most influential labels before branching into film, fashion and other ventures.

In more recent years, however, his financial situation has repeatedly made headlines. Dash has faced several legal disputes involving unpaid judgments, taxes and child support, while portions of his business interests have become entangled in court proceedings. Those setbacks have fueled public discussion about the state of his finances, making Ava's comments resonate beyond the reality show's audience.

Rather than expressing frustration, Ava treated the situation with humor and understanding. Her remarks suggested the arrangement is simply part of their relationship, emphasizing that her father has consistently paid her back despite currently owing her money.

The moment offered a rare glimpse into the family's dynamic, showing a daughter willing to help her father through difficult periods while keeping the exchange playful. It also added another layer to the public conversation surrounding Dame Dash, whose business career has remained a frequent topic of debate years after his Roc-A-Fella era.

Next Gen NY TV show Ava says:

In the clip, Ava is speaking with her father. He asks if she received the money that he sent her. She responds that she didn't get "any of that $5,000 back." Dame cracked a joke about feeling like a "nepo dad," to which Ava asked, "Why, because I lent you some money?" She can be heard telling production that when her father needs money, she loans it to him. "He does pay it back. Right now, he's in debt to me. But, he's my dad. I'm not too harsh. I'm too easy."

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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