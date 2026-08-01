Dame Dash Owes Daughter Ava Money, She Says

Money has become an unexpectedly candid topic between Dame Dash and his daughter, Ava Dash, thanks to a revealing moment on Next Gen NYC. The father-daughter pair shared a lighthearted exchange about finances during a recent episode of the reality series, with Ava revealing that she's occasionally the one helping her father when he needs cash.

In the clip, Ava is speaking with her father. He asks if she received the money that he sent her. She responds that she didn't get "any of that $5,000 back." Dame cracked a joke about feeling like a "nepo dad," to which Ava asked, "Why, because I lent you some money?" She can be heard telling production that when her father needs money, she loans it to him. "He does pay it back. Right now, he's in debt to me. But, he's my dad. I'm not too harsh. I'm too easy."

Dame Was On Top Of The World

The conversation caught many viewers off guard, particularly given Dame's long-standing reputation as a businessman and entrepreneur. Once a co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records alongside JAY-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, Dash helped build one of hip hop's most influential labels before branching into film, fashion and other ventures.

In more recent years, however, his financial situation has repeatedly made headlines. Dash has faced several legal disputes involving unpaid judgments, taxes and child support, while portions of his business interests have become entangled in court proceedings. Those setbacks have fueled public discussion about the state of his finances, making Ava's comments resonate beyond the reality show's audience.

Rather than expressing frustration, Ava treated the situation with humor and understanding. Her remarks suggested the arrangement is simply part of their relationship, emphasizing that her father has consistently paid her back despite currently owing her money.

The moment offered a rare glimpse into the family's dynamic, showing a daughter willing to help her father through difficult periods while keeping the exchange playful. It also added another layer to the public conversation surrounding Dame Dash, whose business career has remained a frequent topic of debate years after his Roc-A-Fella era.

Next Gen NY TV show Ava says: