Shaolin Rebel 2 - Song by Inspectah Deck featuring Siahlaw

Inspectah Deck is a hip-hop legend. He is part of one of the greatest, if not the greatest, rap groups of all-time, the Wu-Tang Clan. To this day, he is still making music, and fans could not be any happier. On Friday, he dropped his latest song, "Shaolin Rebel 2." This is a follow-up to the first iteration of the song, which came out in 2019. It's another dope track from a legend, and you should give it a spin. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A