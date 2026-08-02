Shaolin Rebel 2 - Song by Inspectah Deck featuring Siahlaw

Inspectah Deck and Siahlaw have come through with a sequel to 2019's "Shaolin Rebel," simply called "Shaolin Rebel 2."

Inspectah Deck is a hip-hop legend. He is part of one of the greatest, if not the greatest, rap groups of all-time, the Wu-Tang Clan . To this day, he is still making music, and fans could not be any happier. On Friday, he dropped his latest song, "Shaolin Rebel 2." This is a follow-up to the first iteration of the song, which came out in 2019. It's another dope track from a legend, and you should give it a spin. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!