Gut Genug Remix - Song by Kitschkrieg featuring Blumengarten & Skepta

Kitschkrief and Blumengarten have blown up with their song "Gut Genug," and now, Skepta is here for the remix.

"Gut Genug" is a viral German track by Kitschkrieg and Blumengarten. The vocals come from Blumengarten, and in America, the sound of the lyrics has led people to think this is some kind of parody. Of course, that is very much not the case. It is a song with real meaning and powerful lyrics. That said, the song has earned a life of its own, which has subsequently led to a remix involving Skepta . This remix dropped on Friday, and as you will hear, he sounds pretty natural on the song. Although given the lore around the track, it's hard to see if people will truly resonate.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!