Gut Genug Remix - Song by Kitschkrieg featuring Blumengarten & Skepta

"Gut Genug" is a viral German track by Kitschkrieg and Blumengarten. The vocals come from Blumengarten, and in America, the sound of the lyrics has led people to think this is some kind of parody. Of course, that is very much not the case. It is a song with real meaning and powerful lyrics. That said, the song has earned a life of its own, which has subsequently led to a remix involving Skepta. This remix dropped on Friday, and as you will hear, he sounds pretty natural on the song. Although given the lore around the track, it's hard to see if people will truly resonate.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: German EDM
Album: N/A