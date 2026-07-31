North West & Molly Santana Tour Canceled Days Before It Was Set To Launch

BY Aron A.
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Vetements - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) North West attends the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
The tour was supposed to begin on August 5th.

Although only in her teens, North West has already shown promising signs of her talents, whether it’s in visual art or as a musical artist herself. Evidently, she’s following her father’s footsteps. After releasing her debut EP, N0rth4evr earlier this year, she announced her co-headlining tour with Molly Santana, who also had a breakout year with her appearance on Drake’s ICEMAN

Unfortunately, that won’t be happening after all. Just days before it set to kick off on August 5th, both artists confirmed that they’ve cancelled their joint run together. It’s unclear why they decided to cancel the shows.

Per NME, North shared a statement on Instagram, writing, “I was really excited to go on tour [with] Molly Santana, sadly it isn’t happening anymore, but I have something special for you guys, see you soon.”

Santana offered an apology on her own Instagram, too. “To everyone who bought tickets to the tour, I sincerely apologize. I know a lot of you have taken time out of your busy schedules and spent your hard-earned money planning to be there,” she wrote, per Billboard. “Nothing makes me more happy than the opportunity to share more amazing memories with you all, and I hope to see you soon. You are all so greatly appreciated and please know that I never take your time or support lightly. I love you so much & I promise I will make this up to you.”

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Why Did North West & Molly Santana Cancel Their Tour?

No reason on the tour’s cancellation has been provided yet. The tour website now redirects to a page that reads “404-Page Not Found.” Moreover, the landing page for Dallas’ House Of Blues had been labeled canceled while other pages were simply replaced. Billboard reports that all other sites for the shows with the exception of the August 25th date in San Francisco have been scrubbed. We will keep you posted on any further updates. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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