North West & Molly Santana Tour Canceled Days Before It Was Set To Launch

Although only in her teens, North West has already shown promising signs of her talents, whether it’s in visual art or as a musical artist herself. Evidently, she’s following her father’s footsteps. After releasing her debut EP, N0rth4evr earlier this year, she announced her co-headlining tour with Molly Santana, who also had a breakout year with her appearance on Drake’s ICEMAN.

Unfortunately, that won’t be happening after all. Just days before it set to kick off on August 5th, both artists confirmed that they’ve cancelled their joint run together. It’s unclear why they decided to cancel the shows.

Per NME, North shared a statement on Instagram, writing, “I was really excited to go on tour [with] Molly Santana, sadly it isn’t happening anymore, but I have something special for you guys, see you soon.”

Santana offered an apology on her own Instagram, too. “To everyone who bought tickets to the tour, I sincerely apologize. I know a lot of you have taken time out of your busy schedules and spent your hard-earned money planning to be there,” she wrote, per Billboard. “Nothing makes me more happy than the opportunity to share more amazing memories with you all, and I hope to see you soon. You are all so greatly appreciated and please know that I never take your time or support lightly. I love you so much & I promise I will make this up to you.”

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Why Did North West & Molly Santana Cancel Their Tour?