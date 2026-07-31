Tales From My Hood - Album by Kurupt & DJ Battlecat

BY Alexander Cole
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Kurupt and DJ Battlecat have come through with an expansive new feature-packed project, "Tales From My Hood."

Kurupt and DJ Battlecat have been releasing singles lately, with plans to drop their joint album, Tales From My Hood. On Friday, the album was released to the world, in all of its 11-track glory. As you can imagine, Kurupt and DJ Battlecat put lots of hard work into the project. From the bars to the production, everything is clicking here. You also have some features from the likes of Snoop Dogg, D Smoke, BJ The Chicago Kid, and many more. Overall, if you are a fan of the West Coast legend, this is going to be a must-listen.

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Tales From My Hood
  1. Intro ft. Snoop Dogg
  2. Sneak Attacc ft. Snoop Dogg & Charlie Bereal
  3. Me N The Boyz ft. Snoop Dogg
  4. Special ft. Blaqthoven & JANE HANDCOCK
  5. Mystic River
  6. Wat U Do To Me ft. Snoop Dogg, D Smoke, & Charlie Bereal
  7. Love Letter ft. JANE HANDCOCK
  8. West Coast Muzik ft. Butch Cassidy
  9. Mindstate ft. BJ The Chicago Kid, Charlie Bereal & Ill Camille
  10. I Don't Luv Her ft. Akeem Ali, Soopafly, & BJ The Chicago Kid
  11. Gunna ft. RBX
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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