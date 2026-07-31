Tales From My Hood - Album by Kurupt & DJ Battlecat

Kurupt and DJ Battlecat have been releasing singles lately, with plans to drop their joint album, Tales From My Hood. On Friday, the album was released to the world, in all of its 11-track glory. As you can imagine, Kurupt and DJ Battlecat put lots of hard work into the project. From the bars to the production, everything is clicking here. You also have some features from the likes of Snoop Dogg, D Smoke, BJ The Chicago Kid, and many more. Overall, if you are a fan of the West Coast legend, this is going to be a must-listen.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Tales From My Hood
- Intro ft. Snoop Dogg
- Sneak Attacc ft. Snoop Dogg & Charlie Bereal
- Me N The Boyz ft. Snoop Dogg
- Special ft. Blaqthoven & JANE HANDCOCK
- Mystic River
- Wat U Do To Me ft. Snoop Dogg, D Smoke, & Charlie Bereal
- Love Letter ft. JANE HANDCOCK
- West Coast Muzik ft. Butch Cassidy
- Mindstate ft. BJ The Chicago Kid, Charlie Bereal & Ill Camille
- I Don't Luv Her ft. Akeem Ali, Soopafly, & BJ The Chicago Kid
- Gunna ft. RBX