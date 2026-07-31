Mood 2 - Album by Jacquees

BY Alexander Cole
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Jacquees has had a storied career for the last two decades, and on Friday, he shared his latest project, "Mood 2."

Jacquees has been a staple of the R&B world for a while now. Overall, he is always dropping quality singles and projects, which have left fans demanding more. On Friday, Jacquees returned with his new project, Mood 2. This is a monster of a project, with 22 tracks. Furthermore, there are a plethora of features from the likes of Tink, Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst, Kodak Black, Rob49, Juvenile, and more. It's an expansive project, and there will certainly be a little something here for everyone.

Release Date: July 31, 2026

Genre: R&B

Tracklist for Mood 2
  1. You Decide (Intro)
  2. Physical (Feat. Tink)
  3. Realign You (Skit) [Feat. DC Young Fly]
  4. Chiropractor 
  5. Cut Em Off (Feat. Tyler Watts)
  6. He Kant
  7. Proud Of You (Feat. BLXST)
  8. I Can Do Anything (Feat. Kodak Black & NOBY)
  9. Accuse Me 
  10. I Believe You
  11. No Love
  12. Come & Go (Feat. Rob49)
  13. Lick Back (Feat. Juvenile)
  14. Let You Go (Feat. K Camp)
  15. Prideful
  16. Time Will Tell
  17. Spend The Night
  18. Stretch You Out (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
  19. Sex On Me
  20. Better Hands
  21. No Heartbreak
  22. Guy Like This
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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