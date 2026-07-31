Mood 2 - Album by Jacquees

Jacquees has been a staple of the R&B world for a while now. Overall, he is always dropping quality singles and projects, which have left fans demanding more. On Friday, Jacquees returned with his new project, Mood 2. This is a monster of a project, with 22 tracks. Furthermore, there are a plethora of features from the likes of Tink, Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst, Kodak Black, Rob49, Juvenile, and more. It's an expansive project, and there will certainly be a little something here for everyone.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: R&B
Tracklist for Mood 2
- You Decide (Intro)
- Physical (Feat. Tink)
- Realign You (Skit) [Feat. DC Young Fly]
- Chiropractor
- Cut Em Off (Feat. Tyler Watts)
- He Kant
- Proud Of You (Feat. BLXST)
- I Can Do Anything (Feat. Kodak Black & NOBY)
- Accuse Me
- I Believe You
- No Love
- Come & Go (Feat. Rob49)
- Lick Back (Feat. Juvenile)
- Let You Go (Feat. K Camp)
- Prideful
- Time Will Tell
- Spend The Night
- Stretch You Out (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
- Sex On Me
- Better Hands
- No Heartbreak
- Guy Like This