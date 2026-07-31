Apple Juice - Song by Rapsody

Rapsody is readying her new album, "God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops," but first, she is here with the gorgeous single, "Apple Juice."

Rapsody has always been one of the best MCs in the world. She has classic albums, and whenever it's time for a new project, fans know to lock in. On Friday, Rapsody continued to tease her new album, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops. After dropping a title track about a month ago, the artist is back. This time, with a sweet new song called "Apple Juice." This soulful cut shows off a different side of Rapsody, as she shows off her singing chops. The production is absolutely gorgeous, and Rapsody's melodies help carry the track along. It is one of those songs that will have you feeling at peace throughout the weekend.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!