Apple Juice - Song by Rapsody

Rapsody has always been one of the best MCs in the world. She has classic albums, and whenever it's time for a new project, fans know to lock in. On Friday, Rapsody continued to tease her new album, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops. After dropping a title track about a month ago, the artist is back. This time, with a sweet new song called "Apple Juice." This soulful cut shows off a different side of Rapsody, as she shows off her singing chops. The production is absolutely gorgeous, and Rapsody's melodies help carry the track along. It is one of those songs that will have you feeling at peace throughout the weekend.
Release Date: July 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Soul
Album: God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops
Quotable Lyrics from Apple Juice
All this love inside
I'm hesitating, why?
Why I can't just reply and tell ya how I feel?
Maybe I
Need a little clarity from you if you're playin' or real
Ah