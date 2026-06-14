God Gotta Afro - Song by Rapsody featuring Karabo yaMorena Choir

Rapsody is looking to drop a new album soon, but first, she is here with her new single, "God Gotta Afro" with the Karabo yaMorena Choir.

Rapsody is one of the best MCs in the world, and with every album, she continues to prove that to be the case. On August 21, she will be blessing fans with a new album, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops. On Friday, the artist came through with the lead single for the project, "God Gotta Afro." It is a song with some thumping production that pairs perfectly with Rapsody's flow. Meanwhile, we get a temporary beat switch towards the halfway mark of the song, with the Karabo yaMorena Choir singing the hook. It's a song packed with imagery and clever bars. Needless to say, Rapsody has us wondering if an Album of the Year candidate is on the horizon.

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