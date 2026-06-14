God Gotta Afro - Song by Rapsody featuring Karabo yaMorena Choir

Rapsody is one of the best MCs in the world, and with every album, she continues to prove that to be the case. On August 21, she will be blessing fans with a new album, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops. On Friday, the artist came through with the lead single for the project, "God Gotta Afro." It is a song with some thumping production that pairs perfectly with Rapsody's flow. Meanwhile, we get a temporary beat switch towards the halfway mark of the song, with the Karabo yaMorena Choir singing the hook. It's a song packed with imagery and clever bars. Needless to say, Rapsody has us wondering if an Album of the Year candidate is on the horizon.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops
Quotable Lyrics from God Gotta Afro
Beads in my hair going "Clink, clink, clink"
Pickin' out the fro, dripping afro sheen
Rollers in my crown, crested with the bling, bling
Twelve homies by my side talkin'