Nightmares To Dreams - Song by Meek Mill

Meek Mill is tapping back into one of the most iconic titles in his catalog with "Nightmares To Dreams." The new single flips the name of his hit track "Dreams to Nightmares," which immediately draws fans in. The song served as a soundtrack to a generation when it first came out, so it's nostalgic to hear how he's rapping this time around. With all the success that he's achieved since the original first released, "Nightmares To Dreams," feels like a manifestation of his dreams coming true. On the track, Meek turns the energy all the way up and keeps that same gritty flow he had in the first one. Ultimately, the song is worth the sequel and pressing play on.