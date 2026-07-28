Draymond Green Returns To Warriors With One-Year Deal

Golden State is bringing Draymond Green back after his brief trip into free agency, keeping another piece of its championship core in place.

Green also appears to understand where he stands at this stage of his career. His scoring numbers have declined in recent seasons, but he remains central to Golden State's identity. He's even expressed a willingness to accept a reserve role if head coach Steve Kerr believes it gives the Warriors their best chance to compete. With Green back in the fold, the Warriors keep another member of their championship nucleus together for at least one more season.

Green's return extends one of the NBA's longest player-team relationships. Entering his 15th season with the Warriors, only teammate Steph Curry has spent more consecutive years with the same franchise among active players. Together, the pair have helped transform the Warriors into one of the league's top teams. That continuity nearly came to an end earlier this year. Ahead of February's trade deadline, Green acknowledged he wrestled with reports that he could be included in a potential package for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although no deal materialized, the speculation offered a reminder that even franchise cornerstones are not immune to the realities of roster building.

Any questions about Draymond Green's future in the Bay Area have now been answered. The four-time NBA champion is returning to the Golden State Warriors on a new one-year contract worth $27.7 million. This ends his brief stretch of uncertainty after he declined his player option earlier this summer. ESPN reports that the move initially raised eyebrows around the league because it created additional financial flexibility as Golden State pursued LeBron James .

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.