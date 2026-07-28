Draymond Green Returns To Warriors With One-Year Deal

Any questions about Draymond Green's future in the Bay Area have now been answered. The four-time NBA champion is returning to the Golden State Warriors on a new one-year contract worth $27.7 million. This ends his brief stretch of uncertainty after he declined his player option earlier this summer. ESPN reports that the move initially raised eyebrows around the league because it created additional financial flexibility as Golden State pursued LeBron James.
For weeks, the Warriors were viewed as one of the franchises with a legitimate shot at landing James before the NBA's biggest offseason storyline took a different turn. Once James committed to the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State pivoted toward keeping one of the defining pieces of its dynasty in place.
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A Warrior Legend
Green's return extends one of the NBA's longest player-team relationships. Entering his 15th season with the Warriors, only teammate Steph Curry has spent more consecutive years with the same franchise among active players. Together, the pair have helped transform the Warriors into one of the league's top teams. That continuity nearly came to an end earlier this year. Ahead of February's trade deadline, Green acknowledged he wrestled with reports that he could be included in a potential package for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although no deal materialized, the speculation offered a reminder that even franchise cornerstones are not immune to the realities of roster building.
Green also appears to understand where he stands at this stage of his career. His scoring numbers have declined in recent seasons, but he remains central to Golden State's identity. He's even expressed a willingness to accept a reserve role if head coach Steve Kerr believes it gives the Warriors their best chance to compete. With Green back in the fold, the Warriors keep another member of their championship nucleus together for at least one more season.