Jemele Hill Clarifies Comments After Stephen A. Smith Goes After Her And Draymond Green

BY Alexander Cole
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Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Stephen A Smith is going into Mafia Boss mode as he believes Jemele Hill and Draymond Green are disparaging him.

Stephen A. Smith has gotten in the habit of taking things personally. Whenever he sits down for an episode of his show, Straight Shooter, he is aiming at someone. On Wednesday, he had two targets in mind: Jemele Hill and Draymond Green.

It all started when Hill appeared on a podcast with the current NBA free agent. During their conversation, Hill spoke about the state of sports journalism and how some pundits say things they would not say in person. Green agreed, noting that the entire sports journalism industry has been eradicated by bad actors. Even though Smith was not named in the segment, he took this as disrespect and issued a question to his former colleague, Hill.

“Are you implying you’ve been in the locker room more than me? I was a beat writer and an NBA columnist for 15 years," Smith said.

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Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jemele Hill & Draymond Green

From there, Smith addressed Green, stating that it is time the four-time NBA champion reveals what is really going on between the two of them.

“Draymond, when you gonna stop dancing around issues involving me and tell them what’s up? You and I were pretty tight," Smith noted. "And then after the choking incident with Rudy Gobert and the slap to Jusuf Nurkic, I upset you because I called you and said it’s difficult to defend you… We’ve never talked since that time… When you have sources, you PROTECT sources.”

Hill took to Twitter to respond to the controversy, making it clear that she has nothing but respect for Smith. She also said that they were not talking about him, and that he is welcome to come on her show, anytime.

"It seems you’re responding to implications and not what I actually said. You put a lot of thought into my laugh, which I guess is flattering. I’m well aware of your journalistic credentials. I interned at The Inquirer when you were a columnist. I often tell young people that you became what you became because you were one of the best NBA writers in the country," Hill wrote. "Draymond and I had a broad journalistic discussion about the relationship between players and reporters, where I used myself as an example of how doing daily television kept me at a distance from the people I was actually discussing. I didn’t mention you. I honestly wasn’t even thinking about you. That discussion wasn’t about you at all. I didn’t say I’d been in more locker rooms than you and never implied that. You swinging at ghosts, my guy. I don’t have a problem with you. If I did, I’d tell you to your face.

Whether or not Smith actually takes her up on that offer remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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