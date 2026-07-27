LeBron James May Live In New York While Playing For 76ers

Living in one city while playing for a team in another isn't unheard of in the NBA. Commuting between them by helicopter, however, would put LeBron James in unusually exclusive company. Questions about the four-time NBA champion's living arrangements surfaced after reports suggested he is considering making New York City his home while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Neither James nor the organization has confirmed the plan. However, Fortune reports that NBA insiders have claimed the option of traveling to games and practices by helicopter was part of Philadelphia's appeal during free agency.
If James follows through, he wouldn't be the first Sixers player to split his life between New York and Philadelphia. J.J. Redick lived in Brooklyn while playing for the franchise, and Wilt Chamberlain famously maintained a New York residence during his own run with the team. What makes James' situation different is the level of attention surrounding every aspect of his blockbuster move, from his contract to where he sleeps between games.
Read More: LeBron James Signs With The Philadelphia 76ers
The Helicopter Controversy In New York
The reported commute has also sparked discussion beyond basketball. Fortune added that tax experts note that establishing a home in New York while earning income in Pennsylvania could create complicated residency and tax questions depending on where James officially lives. New York also recently implemented a tax on many high-value second homes, adding another financial consideration if he purchases property instead of renting.
Then there's the helicopter itself. New York City officials have spent months debating whether to restrict nonessential helicopter traffic following safety concerns and persistent complaints from residents about noise. While no proposal targets James specifically, the political debate has added another wrinkle to reports of his possible commute.
For now, where James ultimately decides to live remains an open question. Yet, the possibility of spending the season in New York while flying to Philadelphia for work has already become one of the more unusual storylines to emerge from an offseason that continues to redefine the final chapter of his career.