LeBron James May Live In New York While Playing For 76ers

A reported plan to live in New York while playing for Philadelphia has fueled questions about LeBron James' unusual commute.

For now, where James ultimately decides to live remains an open question. Yet, the possibility of spending the season in New York while flying to Philadelphia for work has already become one of the more unusual storylines to emerge from an offseason that continues to redefine the final chapter of his career.

If James follows through, he wouldn't be the first Sixers player to split his life between New York and Philadelphia. J.J. Redick lived in Brooklyn while playing for the franchise, and Wilt Chamberlain famously maintained a New York residence during his own run with the team. What makes James' situation different is the level of attention surrounding every aspect of his blockbuster move, from his contract to where he sleeps between games.

Living in one city while playing for a team in another isn't unheard of in the NBA. Commuting between them by helicopter, however, would put LeBron James in unusually exclusive company. Questions about the four-time NBA champion's living arrangements surfaced after reports suggested he is considering making New York City his home while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers . Neither James nor the organization has confirmed the plan. However, Fortune reports that NBA insiders have claimed the option of traveling to games and practices by helicopter was part of Philadelphia's appeal during free agency.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.