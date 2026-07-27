D4vd's YouTube Uploads Song Titled "I Did It" During Hack

BY Alexander Cole
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D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix.
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
D4vd is currently going through court hearings in the murder case of Celeste Rivas, and the latest YouTube hack isn't helping.

D4vd was in court last week for preliminary hearings into the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas. The prosecution is presenting evidence to the judge in an attempt to secure an official trial. Overall, the court proceedings have been graphic and disturbing, to say the least.

The images displayed in court have left those watching completely disgusted. It has gotten to the point where some have completely abandoned the court entirely out of sheer queasiness.

This week, the court proceedings are set to continue. However, over the weekend, D4vd faced a whole different problem. As you will see below, the artist had his YouTube hacked, which led to the uploading of a song called "I DID IT."

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D4vd And Many Others Were Hacked

This track was a re-titled leaked song that was supposedly about Celeste. The song has since been deleted, although for a while, some on social media thought that this was actually real in some capacity.

The upload was part of a larger hack that affected some of the biggest artists in the hip-hop world. For instance, artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and even Playboi Carti were hit. We also saw something similar with underground artists like Slayr.

In the case of Drake, hackers uploaded Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." When it comes to Kendrick, he had some leaked songs uploaded. Clearly, there was a discrepancy in severity for some artists. For instance, one can make the argument that D4vd got hit the hardest, while Drake also got a pretty rough look from this.

If anything, this just goes to show that we should all be changing our passwords. "Password 123" is not going to cut it anymore.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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