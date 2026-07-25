Haiku - Song by Fridayy

Fridayy is ready to release his new album "Tension," and on Friday he delivered a catchy and exciting new single, "Haiku."

Fridayy has delivered some massive hits since he burst onto the scene. Overall, he is an R&B artist who delivers catchy hooks and his melodies always take you along for a ride. These attributes have made him a fan favorite. It is why folks are excited for his upcoming project, Tension. This is an album that the people have been waiting for, and it is finally almost here. But first, we have the new single, "Haiku." As you can deduce from how we've described his music, this is extremely catchy. The layered production creates a positive atmosphere that progresses thanks to Fridayy's vocal performance. Everything comes together nicely, making this an R&B track you need to listen to.

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