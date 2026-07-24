My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t On The Phone Yesterday - Album by zayALLCAPS

BY Alexander Cole
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My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh_t on the Phone Yesterday My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh_t on the Phone Yesterday
zayALLCAPS has returned with his brand new album, "My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t On The Phone Yesterday.

zayALLCAPS is an artist who you should devote some time to today. He is an underground artist who is a master of melody and building tension through soundscapes. That is certainly true on his latest project, My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t On The Phone Yesterday. The elongated title should tell you that zayALLCAPS packs lots of personality in his raps. There is something individualistic about his alluring music, and that shines through on the new project. If you want to listen to something different today, and maybe become a fan of a new artist, then give this a listen.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop, Underground Rap

Tracklist for My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t On The Phone Yesterday
  1. remember
  2. Satellite
  3. infinity pool
  4. Only 1ne ft. Josh Forehead
  5. CHANGEZ ft. JAIYN
  6. B3lieve dat ft. ugonnaya
  7. Digital Jungle ft. conworld
  8. BESTIE (TOKYO) ft. Silas Short
  9. 4skore
  10. Ms. Tiery S-Curl
  11. rQST Line ft. Anto The Wayward
  12. SWOOP
  13. SIGNZ
  14. reprise (Satellite)
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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