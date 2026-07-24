My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t On The Phone Yesterday - Album by zayALLCAPS

zayALLCAPS is an artist who you should devote some time to today. He is an underground artist who is a master of melody and building tension through soundscapes. That is certainly true on his latest project, My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t On The Phone Yesterday. The elongated title should tell you that zayALLCAPS packs lots of personality in his raps. There is something individualistic about his alluring music, and that shines through on the new project. If you want to listen to something different today, and maybe become a fan of a new artist, then give this a listen.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Underground Rap
Tracklist for My Uncle Told Me Some Real Ass Sh*t On The Phone Yesterday
- remember
- Satellite
- infinity pool
- Only 1ne ft. Josh Forehead
- CHANGEZ ft. JAIYN
- B3lieve dat ft. ugonnaya
- Digital Jungle ft. conworld
- BESTIE (TOKYO) ft. Silas Short
- 4skore
- Ms. Tiery S-Curl
- rQST Line ft. Anto The Wayward
- SWOOP
- SIGNZ
- reprise (Satellite)