Always Strive And Prosper - Album by A$AP Ferg

A$AP Ferg has since changed his name to FERG, although 10 years ago, he was still under the A$AP moniker. At the time, the artist was known for some pretty serious bangers. In 2016, he dropped off the album Always Strive And Prosper, which turned out to be quite a success for him. This remains one of the artist's biggest commercial projects. It is one that even pays homage to the true meaning behind the A$AP acronym. An album that features a wide variety of artists, including the likes of Skrillex, Missy Elliott, Future, and many more. Definitely a project that everyone should revisit, especially now that it turns 10 years old.
Release Date: April 22, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Always Strive and Prosper
01 Rebirth
02 Hungry Ham [ft. Skrillex and Crystal Caines]
03 Strive [ft. Missy Elliott]
04 Meet My Crazy Uncle (Skit)
05 Psycho
06 Let It Bang [ft. Schoolboy Q]
07 New Level [ft. Future]
08 Yammy Gang [ft. A$AP Mob and Tatianna Paulino]
09 Swipe Life [ft. Rick Ross]
10 Uzi Gang [ft. Lil Uzi Vert and Marty Baller]
11 Beautiful People [ft. Chuck D and Mama Ferg]
12 Damn Not Again (Skit)
13 Let You Go
14 World Is Mine [ft. Big Sean]
15 Phone Call With Breezy (Skit)
16 I Love You [ft. Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign]
17 Grandma (Skit)
18 Grandma
Awards & Commercial Performance
Always Strive And Prosper was not an awards contender in 2016. It sold 35K units in its first week and peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200. It does not currently have any certifications.
What Did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?
Interestingly enough, HotNewHipHop readers were not feeling the album back in the day. "I couldn't get through the first song can somebody tell me if its worth a listen," one reader wrote. "Dat album wuz fuckin trash bruh get dat shit off da airwaves," said another. However, there were certainly some defenders. Our initial review was an 80 out of 100. Meanwhile, one reader said "I guess today people only want to hear bangers smh. This album was cool, lot of introspective tracks from fergenstein." Needless to say, it is a project that left our readers feeling a bit polarized.