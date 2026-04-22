Always Strive And Prosper - Album by A$AP Ferg

A$AP Ferg has since changed his name to FERG, although 10 years ago, he was still under the A$AP moniker. At the time, the artist was known for some pretty serious bangers. In 2016, he dropped off the album Always Strive And Prosper, which turned out to be quite a success for him. This remains one of the artist's biggest commercial projects. It is one that even pays homage to the true meaning behind the A$AP acronym. An album that features a wide variety of artists, including the likes of Skrillex, Missy Elliott, Future, and many more. Definitely a project that everyone should revisit, especially now that it turns 10 years old.

Release Date: April 22, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Always Strive and Prosper

01 Rebirth

02 Hungry Ham [ft. Skrillex and Crystal Caines]

03 Strive [ft. Missy Elliott]

04 Meet My Crazy Uncle (Skit)

05 Psycho

06 Let It Bang [ft. Schoolboy Q]

07 New Level [ft. Future]

08 Yammy Gang [ft. A$AP Mob and Tatianna Paulino]

09 Swipe Life [ft. Rick Ross]

10 Uzi Gang [ft. Lil Uzi Vert and Marty Baller]

11 Beautiful People [ft. Chuck D and Mama Ferg]

12 Damn Not Again (Skit)

13 Let You Go

14 World Is Mine [ft. Big Sean]

15 Phone Call With Breezy (Skit)

16 I Love You [ft. Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign]

17 Grandma (Skit)

18 Grandma

Awards & Commercial Performance

Always Strive And Prosper was not an awards contender in 2016. It sold 35K units in its first week and peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200. It does not currently have any certifications.