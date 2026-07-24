Dios Bendiga - Album by Cypress Hill

Cypress Hill is one of rap's most iconic groups. They have legendary songs and albums, and they have always stayed true to their sound and culture through it all. On Friday, the group came through with their new album Dios Bendiga. This is an homage to Latin American culture, and it remains clear that they are at the top of their game. Throughout the project, we get some features from artists like Trueno, Sick Jacken, Guapo, La Santa Grifa, and many more. It's a dope album, and we highly recommend you check it out.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Dios Bendiga
- Wacha Trucha ft. Aleman
- Campeones ft. Mellow Man Ace
- Rosas Verdes
- Run ft. Poe Leos
- Suenos ft. Coyote
- Estamos Listos
- Volo ft. Sick Jacken
- Saca La Bolsita ft. Trueno
- No Tengo Miedo ft. Sick Jacken
- Barrios Prendidos ft. La Santa Grifa
- El Perro Y El Coyote ft. Guapo
- Otra