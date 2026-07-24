Calling My Phone - Song by DDG

DDG has returned with his new song, "Calling My Phone," and the lyrical content is probably exactly what you expect.

DDG is an artist who finds himself involved in various forms of content. For instance, on his come-up, he was a YouTuber who also rapped. Now, he is primarily known for rapping, although he does have his Twitch channel, in which he tries to stream as much as time will allow. It has proven to be a solid vector in his pursuit of promoting his rap career. A rap career which has led to the release of his new single, "Calling My Phone." It is a song that will sound familiar to fans. From the production to the lyrics and to the flows, there isn't anything different going on.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!