Calling My Phone - Song by DDG

DDG is an artist who finds himself involved in various forms of content. For instance, on his come-up, he was a YouTuber who also rapped. Now, he is primarily known for rapping, although he does have his Twitch channel, in which he tries to stream as much as time will allow. It has proven to be a solid vector in his pursuit of promoting his rap career. A rap career which has led to the release of his new single, "Calling My Phone." It is a song that will sound familiar to fans. From the production to the lyrics and to the flows, there isn't anything different going on.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A