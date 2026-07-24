Siamese - Song by Vory & Rich The Kid

Vory is an artist who truly made a name for himself thanks to his work on Kanye West's DONDA. Five years later, and he is still putting out dope music. For instance, on Friday, he came through with "Siamese," a song featuring Rich The Kid. It is yet another song that displays just how much of a vocal talent Vory is. When Rich The Kid enters the track, things are taken up a notch, as the beat changes, and we get some driving snare drums. Overall, it is a cool track, and one worth checking out as you gear up for Friday evening.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Siamese
I'm in the south of France with two Siamese, I'm fuckin' 'em two times
I text bro, "What's crackin'?" He text back, "What's brackin'?" I'm cool, slime
I had to send her home, then fly her back, that bitch was too fine
My lil' bitch, she pop her tram, geeked up, she don't do lines, okay