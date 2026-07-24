Siamese - Song by Vory & Rich The Kid

Vory is back, and on Friday, he returned with an exciting new track featuring Rich The Kid, simply titled "Siamese."

I'm in the south of France with two Siamese, I'm fuckin' 'em two times I text bro, "What's crackin'?" He text back, "What's brackin'?" I'm cool, slime I had to send her home, then fly her back, that bitch was too fine My lil' bitch, she pop her tram, geeked up, she don't do lines, okay

Vory is an artist who truly made a name for himself thanks to his work on Kanye West 's DONDA. Five years later, and he is still putting out dope music. For instance, on Friday, he came through with "Siamese," a song featuring Rich The Kid . It is yet another song that displays just how much of a vocal talent Vory is. When Rich The Kid enters the track, things are taken up a notch, as the beat changes, and we get some driving snare drums. Overall, it is a cool track, and one worth checking out as you gear up for Friday evening.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!