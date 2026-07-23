Believe It Or Not - Song by MARCO PLUS & Tony Shhnow

MARCO PLUS and Tony Shhnow are two artists who give it their all with every single verse. That was certainly on display with their latest collaboration, "Believe It Or Not." What becomes immediately apparent with this song is the wavy production. It is immediately captivating, and it gives MARCO PLUS and Tony Shhnow the perfect canvas with which to work. Both artists deliver catchy flows and solid wordplay, making this a track in which both play off one another with relative ease. It's a dope track, and one that you should listen to today.
Release Date: July 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A