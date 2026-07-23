Believe It Or Not - Song by MARCO PLUS & Tony Shhnow

MARCO PLUS and Tony Shhnow have teamed up on the new single "Believe It Or Not," with wavy production and catchy flows.

MARCO PLUS and Tony Shhnow are two artists who give it their all with every single verse. That was certainly on display with their latest collaboration, "Believe It Or Not." What becomes immediately apparent with this song is the wavy production. It is immediately captivating, and it gives MARCO PLUS and Tony Shhnow the perfect canvas with which to work. Both artists deliver catchy flows and solid wordplay, making this a track in which both play off one another with relative ease. It's a dope track, and one that you should listen to today.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!