Nivea Opens Up About Leukemia Diagnosis

A private health battle is now public. During a recent appearance on Cadillac Chronicles, Nivea, the singer behind early-2000s R&B hits like "Don't Mess With My Man" and "Laundromat," revealed she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year after quietly undergoing treatment for months. The diagnosis, she explained, has fundamentally changed the way she views her life. Without identifying the type or stage of leukemia, she said the experience has changed her priorities, affecting everything from her relationships to her career.
"Everything has been put into perspective," she said. Further, rather than dwelling on the illness itself, the Grammy-nominated singer spoke about the approach that has carried her through treatment. She credited her faith with helping her navigate the physical and emotional challenges of the past several months and said she has focused on taking recovery one day at a time while leaning on the people closest to her.
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Nivea's outlook has also renewed her interest in creating music. Although she has not announced a new release, she said she's back in the studio and reconnecting with the work that first made her a standout voice in R&B. "I'm just getting back to what I love most," she said.
The revelation adds a new layer to the public's understanding of an artist whose career has spanned more than two decades. Beyond her solo catalog, Nivea has remained a familiar figure in Hip Hop and R&B through reality television appearances and her family ties to Lil Wayne and The-Dream.
Watch Nivea discuss her health below.