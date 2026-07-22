Cadillac Chronicles

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Nivea Opens Up About Leukemia Diagnosis
Months of treatment have given the R&B singer a new outlook, with Nivea saying she's now finding her way back to music.
By
Erika Marie
July 22, 2026