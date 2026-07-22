Jemele Hill Calls Out ESPN For Doing Ryan Clark Dirty

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons
Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN MNF broadcaster Ryan Clark shown on set prior to the game between the Los Angeles Rams against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Ryan Clark was let go by ESPN, and with Outkick breaking the story, Jemele Hill believes there is some foul play going on.

Jemele Hill has never shied away from giving her take on the sports journalism business. Ever since her days at ESPN, Hill has taken a principled approach to the medium. However, this hasn't always made her a popular figure. In fact, she is often bombarded with hate in the comments section of her social media posts.

This has not stopped her from weighing in on the topics that she feels passionately about. For instance, ESPN laid off numerous NFL analysts this week, including Ryan Clark. Clark and Hill share a friendship, so it should come as no surprise that Hill would have some opinions about these layoffs.

During an episode of Spolitics, Hill reiterated that she completely understands that cuts happen. ESPN does it practically every year. However, she takes issue with how Clark's firing was handled. Firstly, he found out about it during a commercial break of NFL Live. Furthermore, the story was broken by Outkick, a conservative sports media platform that is constantly opining about wokeness.

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Jemele Hill On Ryan Clark Firing

Hill believes Outkick's scoop is proof that there are people within ESPN who have been waiting for Clark to get the boot. ESPN has never associated with Outkick. In fact, Outkick is an outlet that ESPN would typically try to stay far away from given their ideological outlook. However, they somehow found out about Clark before anyone else. In Hill's mind, this is highly suspicious.

Ever since the Peter Schrager incident from a few months ago, some fans have had it out for Clark. Hill says this is reflected in the way Clark was let go. She firmly believes the former Pittsburgh Steelers star was plagued by haters within the network.

Cam Newton and Bart Scott were treated a lot better on the way out, which is another red flag. It just goes to show that Hill's theories about ESPN and Clark have some weight to them.

Thankfully, for Clark, he can still fall back on The Pivot, which remains one of the top sports podcasts out there.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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