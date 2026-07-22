Jemele Hill Calls Out ESPN For Doing Ryan Clark Dirty

Jemele Hill has never shied away from giving her take on the sports journalism business. Ever since her days at ESPN, Hill has taken a principled approach to the medium. However, this hasn't always made her a popular figure. In fact, she is often bombarded with hate in the comments section of her social media posts.

This has not stopped her from weighing in on the topics that she feels passionately about. For instance, ESPN laid off numerous NFL analysts this week, including Ryan Clark. Clark and Hill share a friendship, so it should come as no surprise that Hill would have some opinions about these layoffs.

During an episode of Spolitics, Hill reiterated that she completely understands that cuts happen. ESPN does it practically every year. However, she takes issue with how Clark's firing was handled. Firstly, he found out about it during a commercial break of NFL Live. Furthermore, the story was broken by Outkick, a conservative sports media platform that is constantly opining about wokeness.

Jemele Hill On Ryan Clark Firing

Hill believes Outkick's scoop is proof that there are people within ESPN who have been waiting for Clark to get the boot. ESPN has never associated with Outkick. In fact, Outkick is an outlet that ESPN would typically try to stay far away from given their ideological outlook. However, they somehow found out about Clark before anyone else. In Hill's mind, this is highly suspicious.

Ever since the Peter Schrager incident from a few months ago, some fans have had it out for Clark. Hill says this is reflected in the way Clark was let go. She firmly believes the former Pittsburgh Steelers star was plagued by haters within the network.

Cam Newton and Bart Scott were treated a lot better on the way out, which is another red flag. It just goes to show that Hill's theories about ESPN and Clark have some weight to them.