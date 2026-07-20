Le'Veon Bell Arrested Over Alleged Child Support Evasion

Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell is dealing with some legal issues in Ohio following an arrest for alleged missed child support payments.

If you have been following Bell as of late, you would know that he has mostly faded from the spotlight. Aside from some viral tweets here and there, Bell isn't at the same level of fame he used to be. There was a time when he was the best versatile running back in the NFL. Now, he can be found streaming.

As per TMZ, Bell's attorney, Thomas Shaffer, has been adamant that the NFL star cannot afford his child support payments. He claims the payments were based on his NFL income, which no longer exists. In fact, Bell allegedly had to take his NFL pension and put it towards child support.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!