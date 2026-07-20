Le'Veon Bell Arrested Over Alleged Child Support Evasion

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets
Dec 22, 2019; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) reacts after his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell is dealing with some legal issues in Ohio following an arrest for alleged missed child support payments.

Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell is currently in some hot water following an arrest in Ohio. The Canton Repository reports that Bell's arrest stemmed from a warrant in Michigan. This warrant had to do with alleged child support that the NFL superstar still owed.

The 34-year-old athlete was held at the Stark County jail on a “courtesy hold for another agency.” It is believed that the former NFL star owes upwards of $50,000 in child support.

As per TMZ, Bell's attorney, Thomas Shaffer, has been adamant that the NFL star cannot afford his child support payments. He claims the payments were based on his NFL income, which no longer exists. In fact, Bell allegedly had to take his NFL pension and put it towards child support.

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Le'Veon Bell Arrest
NCAA Football: Robert Morris at West Virginia
Aug 30, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Former Pittsburgh Steeler football player Le'Veon Bell poses for a photo during the third quarter against the Robert Morris Colonials at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bell is currently financially reeling from a $25 million judgment in a sexual abuse case. Bell and his attorney have stated that the allegations are false.

If you have been following Bell as of late, you would know that he has mostly faded from the spotlight. Aside from some viral tweets here and there, Bell isn't at the same level of fame he used to be. There was a time when he was the best versatile running back in the NFL. Now, he can be found streaming.

He previously tried his hand at boxing, although that was not the success he was hoping for.

This is a developing story, and we will be sure to keep you updated.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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