Le'Veon Bell Arrested Over Alleged Child Support Evasion

Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell is currently in some hot water following an arrest in Ohio. The Canton Repository reports that Bell's arrest stemmed from a warrant in Michigan. This warrant had to do with alleged child support that the NFL superstar still owed.
The 34-year-old athlete was held at the Stark County jail on a “courtesy hold for another agency.” It is believed that the former NFL star owes upwards of $50,000 in child support.
As per TMZ, Bell's attorney, Thomas Shaffer, has been adamant that the NFL star cannot afford his child support payments. He claims the payments were based on his NFL income, which no longer exists. In fact, Bell allegedly had to take his NFL pension and put it towards child support.
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Le'Veon Bell Arrest
Bell is currently financially reeling from a $25 million judgment in a sexual abuse case. Bell and his attorney have stated that the allegations are false.
If you have been following Bell as of late, you would know that he has mostly faded from the spotlight. Aside from some viral tweets here and there, Bell isn't at the same level of fame he used to be. There was a time when he was the best versatile running back in the NFL. Now, he can be found streaming.
He previously tried his hand at boxing, although that was not the success he was hoping for.
This is a developing story, and we will be sure to keep you updated.
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