Ballerina Tea – Song by LAWSON feat. Ty Dolla $ign

LAWSON is an emerging name in the R&B world who just enlisted a titan in the space for his latest single, "Ballerina Tea." Ty Dolla $ign enters the cut for a buttery and bouncy second verse, adding more personality to an already peppy cut. Persistent hi-hats, sharp snares, and haunting synth pads and tones create a vibe that is as fast-paced as it is moody. LAWSON employs a more dynamic approach to his vocals here, shifting between hushed crooning and more expressive, high-register melodies. The lust is palpable here, and the instrumental provides a nice contrast to the style. We'll see if these two artists link up again for more smooth jams in the future.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Ballerina Tea
Why you giving all my close friends hugs?
Drinking all my bottles and s**t,
Treat me good every time I'm in the club,
How I'd feel, f***ing with my models and s**t