Ballerina Tea – Song by LAWSON feat. Ty Dolla $ign

"Ballerina Tea" by LAWSON and Ty Dolla $ign is a fast-paced but still moody R&B cut that shows off some solid chemistry.

LAWSON is an emerging name in the R&B world who just enlisted a titan in the space for his latest single, "Ballerina Tea." Ty Dolla $ign enters the cut for a buttery and bouncy second verse, adding more personality to an already peppy cut. Persistent hi-hats, sharp snares, and haunting synth pads and tones create a vibe that is as fast-paced as it is moody. LAWSON employs a more dynamic approach to his vocals here, shifting between hushed crooning and more expressive, high-register melodies. The lust is palpable here, and the instrumental provides a nice contrast to the style. We'll see if these two artists link up again for more smooth jams in the future.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.