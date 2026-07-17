Played First – Song by Real Boston Richey

Real Boston Richey has been through a lot of controversy this year following abuse and grooming claims that shocked fans. In fact, he had teased quitting hip-hop after this, but it seems like that isn't the case. Instead, Boston Richey just dropped his new single "Played First," which is about as confident and hard-hitting as listeners have come to expect. The instrumental doesn't go in wild directions, instead focusing on simple drums and a standard mix of keys and synths. But Richey does a lot on the mic to show his personality and disdain for folks trying to take advantage of him.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Played First
Trenches n***a, I got super flavor,
You can go back, ask her how much money I done gave her,
She could be the baddest in the room, I'll still trade her,
Give no f**ks, since the b***h done cheated, I done played first