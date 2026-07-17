Played First – Song by Real Boston Richey

"Played First" by Real Boston Richey is his latest single, and it arrives after he teased retirement from hip-hop.

Trenches n***a, I got super flavor, You can go back, ask her how much money I done gave her, She could be the baddest in the room, I'll still trade her, Give no f**ks, since the b***h done cheated, I done played first

Real Boston Richey has been through a lot of controversy this year following abuse and grooming claims that shocked fans. In fact, he had teased quitting hip-hop after this, but it seems like that isn't the case. Instead, Boston Richey just dropped his new single "Played First," which is about as confident and hard-hitting as listeners have come to expect. The instrumental doesn't go in wild directions, instead focusing on simple drums and a standard mix of keys and synths. But Richey does a lot on the mic to show his personality and disdain for folks trying to take advantage of him.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.