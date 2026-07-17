Who Coppin - Album by Larry June

Larry June is keeping his foot on the gas. The Bay Area rapper has returned with Who Coppin, a 16-track album packed with smooth production and laid-back talk. The project features guest appearances from Wallo267, DJ.Fresh, Jhené Aiko, Musiq Soulchild, Jay Versace, B-Legit, and Swizz Beatz. The album follows another productive stretch for June, who has remained one of rap's most consistent artists thanks to releases like Life Is Beautiful and Spiral Staircases. Fans already got an early taste of the project through singles like "The Machinist" and "Organic Motion," both of which return on the final tracklist.