Who Coppin - Album by Larry June

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 10.11.50 PM Screenshot 2026-07-16 at 10.11.50 PM
Larry June returns with 16 brand new tracks.

Larry June is keeping his foot on the gas. The Bay Area rapper has returned with Who Coppin, a 16-track album packed with smooth production and laid-back talk. The project features guest appearances from Wallo267, DJ.Fresh, Jhené Aiko, Musiq Soulchild, Jay Versace, B-Legit, and Swizz Beatz. The album follows another productive stretch for June, who has remained one of rap's most consistent artists thanks to releases like Life Is Beautiful and Spiral Staircases. Fans already got an early taste of the project through singles like "The Machinist" and "Organic Motion," both of which return on the final tracklist.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Album: Who Coppin

Tracklist for Who Coppin
  1. Go Outside Intro (feat. Wallo267)
  2. The Machinist
  3. Casual Monday
  4. Better Decisions
  5. Everything Liquid
  6. Organic Motion (feat. DJ.Fresh)
  7. The Smooth Kind
  8. California Dream (feat. Jhené Aiko)
  9. Pretty Green Eyes (feat. Jay Versace & Musiq Soulchild)
  10. Win or Lose (feat. B-Legit)
  11. 3 Calculators
  12. Flex (feat. Swizz Beatz)
  13. Who Coppin
  14. Organically Slidin'
  15. Larry's Diner Pt. 2
  16. God Got Us (Ain't Too Many)
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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