Who Coppin - Album by Larry June

Larry June is keeping his foot on the gas. The Bay Area rapper has returned with Who Coppin, a 16-track album packed with smooth production and laid-back talk. The project features guest appearances from Wallo267, DJ.Fresh, Jhené Aiko, Musiq Soulchild, Jay Versace, B-Legit, and Swizz Beatz. The album follows another productive stretch for June, who has remained one of rap's most consistent artists thanks to releases like Life Is Beautiful and Spiral Staircases. Fans already got an early taste of the project through singles like "The Machinist" and "Organic Motion," both of which return on the final tracklist.
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Album: Who Coppin
Tracklist for Who Coppin
- Go Outside Intro (feat. Wallo267)
- The Machinist
- Casual Monday
- Better Decisions
- Everything Liquid
- Organic Motion (feat. DJ.Fresh)
- The Smooth Kind
- California Dream (feat. Jhené Aiko)
- Pretty Green Eyes (feat. Jay Versace & Musiq Soulchild)
- Win or Lose (feat. B-Legit)
- 3 Calculators
- Flex (feat. Swizz Beatz)
- Who Coppin
- Organically Slidin'
- Larry's Diner Pt. 2
- God Got Us (Ain't Too Many)