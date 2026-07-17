Kim Kardashian Honors Grandmother Mary Jo Campbell With Emotional Tribute Following Her Death

Kim Kardashian is mourning the loss of one of the most important people in her life. The reality star took to Instagram to honor her grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, with a heartfelt message reflecting on the impact she had on both her family and career. MJ, who became a fan favorite through her appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, was remembered as the family's "matriarch" and one of Kim's closest confidants.

"My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin," Kim began. "You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we'll carry with us forever."

Throughout the tribute, Kim reflected on lessons that extended far beyond family gatherings. She credited MJ with introducing her to the value of hard work, revealing that her grandmother gave her her very first job at a clothing store in San Diego.

"You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman," Kim wrote. "You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I've carried with me ever since."

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Kim Kardashian Shares A Heartfelt Message

Moreover, Kim Kardashian also thanked her grandmother for always believing in her. Describing MJ as her "safe place" and the person who consistently encouraged her throughout every stage of her life.

"You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us," she continued. "I know you're at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me."

The emotional message concluded with one final memory that resonated with fans. Kim joked that she knows MJ is "up in heaven" keeping up with the family's social media posts through the secret Instagram account she famously used to browse.

"I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol."