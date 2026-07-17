The Internet Confirm Long Awaited New Album Is Finally Coming In Early 2027

BY Tallie Spencer
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FREMANTLE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: Syd Tha Kyd from The Internet performs on stage at St Jerome's Laneway Festival on February 11, 2018 in Fremantle, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage)
A reunion album is finally in the works.

The wait is almost over. After years of rumors, solo projects, and fans wondering if another album would ever happen, The Internet have officially confirmed that a new project is on the way. During a recent appearance on the NYT Popcast, members Syd, Steve Lacy, and Matt Martians revealed that the group's long awaited fifth studio album is expected to arrive in early 2027.

The announcement marks the band's first album since Hive Mind, which dropped back in 2018. While nearly a decade will separate the two releases, the group says the project has actually been in the works for much of that time.

"We've been working on it on and off for four or five years," Matt Martians explained during the interview. He noted that the pandemic slowed the creative process and stretched recording sessions across several years.

Rather than locking themselves into a strict recording schedule, The Internet approached the album the same way they've handled much of their career. Each member spent time pursuing solo endeavors before regrouping whenever inspiration struck.

Read More: Steve Lacy Takes A Turn On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

The Internet Album In The Works

That formula has paid off before. Since Hive Mind, Steve Lacy has become one of R&B's biggest stars thanks to Gemini Rights and hits like "Bad Habit." Syd has continued releasing acclaimed solo music, while Matt Martians and the rest of the collective have remained active behind the scenes as producers and collaborators.

Fans may not have to wait until next year to hear something new, either. According to the group, there's a good chance a new single could arrive once touring commitments wrap up.

The timing feels right for a full reunion. The Internet have built one of the most respected catalogs in alternative R&B over the last decade. Their sound helped define an era. Albums like Ego Death and Hive Mind remain fan favorites, while the group's individual success has only increased anticipation for what they can create together.

Now, after years of speculation, listeners finally have confirmation that the next chapter is on the horizon.

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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