No Heart - Song by 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

21 Savage and Metro Boomin have always been a dynamic duo, and the song "No Heart" was an exceptional example of this.

When 21 Savage burst onto the scene in 2016, it was apparent that he had a bright future ahead of him. With Metro Boomin providing production on his debut mixtape, Savage Mode, the artist was becoming known for his monotone flow that radiated intimidation. His song "No Heart" was a prime example of that. From the flows to the lyrics, it almost felt as though 21 was telling the truth with that song title. It's the song that helped 21 blow up, and on Wednesday, the song officially turned 10 years old. Clearly, we are getting very old, and fast.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!