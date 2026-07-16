No Heart - Song by 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

When 21 Savage burst onto the scene in 2016, it was apparent that he had a bright future ahead of him. With Metro Boomin providing production on his debut mixtape, Savage Mode, the artist was becoming known for his monotone flow that radiated intimidation. His song "No Heart" was a prime example of that. From the flows to the lyrics, it almost felt as though 21 was telling the truth with that song title. It's the song that helped 21 blow up, and on Wednesday, the song officially turned 10 years old. Clearly, we are getting very old, and fast.
Release Date: July 15, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Savage Mode
Quotable Lyrics from No Heart
I sit back and read like Cat in the Hat
21 Savage the cat with the MAC
21 Savage not Boyz N The Hood
But I pull up on you, shoot your ass in the back