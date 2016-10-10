no heart
- Music VideosYNW Melly Shares "No Heart" Music Video & Message For FansNo Melly puppet this time. By Noah C
- Music VideosLil Wop Pulls Up With "No Heart" VisualsLil Wop drops off a new clip.By Milca P.
- Music21 Savage "Bank Account" Is Certified Gold21 Savage receives another plaque. By Aron A.
- Interviews21 Savage Fans: Who Are They? (Fan Love)The Savagers show 21 Savage love at NYC show. By Jasmina Cuevas
- Music21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "X" Goes Double Platinum21 Savage and Metro Boomin get another notch under their belt.By hnhh
- Music21 Savage Reportedly Earns $1 Million Performing At Bar Mitzvah21 Savage meets 13 Savage.By hnhh
- Music21 Savage Teases Release Date On Instagram21 Savage has something in the works for next week.By hnhh
- Music21 Savage's Album Is On The Way21 Savage has announced he's working on a new album.By hnhh
- MusicMeek Mill Video Shows 21 Savage Got Trolled At Super Bowl LIMeek Mill posted a funny video of 21 Savage getting hugged by a fan wearing a Patriots jersey at Super Bowl LI.By hnhh
- Music21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "No Heart" Reportedly Goes Platinum21 Savage and Metro Boomin's "No Heart" is rumored to have gotten a platinum certification from the RIAA.By hnhh
- News22 Savage "No Heart" VideoThe controversial 22 Savage is back with the video to "No Heart," inspired by the 21 and Metro track of the same name. By Angus Walker