Tommie Lee Arrested At Miami World Cup Match Between England And Norway

BY Alexander Cole
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Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 02: TV personality Tommie Lee attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas on June 02, 2021 at Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
"Love & Hip-Hop" star Tommie Lee was arrested in Miami over the weekend during a World Cup game at Miami Stadium.

Former Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star is currently going through some new legal troubles right now. According to CBS Miami, the reality TV personality was arrested at a World Cup game in Miami on Saturday.

The arrest took place during the quarter-final matchup between England and Norway. Five others were arrested, and 19 others were simply ushered out of the Hard Rock Stadium. Of course, during the World Cup, it goes by the name Miami Stadium, as title sponsors are prohibited from the tournament.

Per CBS's report, the six arrests stemmed from cases of trespassing to theft to battery on a police officer. None of these arrests were connected with one another, and it is currently unknown why Tommie Lee, specifically, was hit with an arrest.

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Tommie Lee Arrested

Regardless, this is an unfortunate development for the reality TV star. Back in the Summer of 2024, Tommie Lee was arrested for battery at a nightclub in Miami. Tommie Lee, real name Atasha Jefferson, also faced child cruelty, aggravated assault, battery, and aggravated stalking charges in 2019.

These legal troubles are quite unfortunate, and at this time, Tommie Lee's potential punishment for her latest arrest remains unknown. What we do know, however, is that her arrest did not affect the World Cup match.

There are only four more games left in the tournament. The semi-final match between Spain and France goes down on Tuesday, while England and Argentina play on Wednesday. The losers will play Saturday in the third-place game, with the winners playing for the World Cup championship on Sunday.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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