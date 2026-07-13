Tommie Lee Arrested At Miami World Cup Match Between England And Norway

"Love & Hip-Hop" star Tommie Lee was arrested in Miami over the weekend during a World Cup game at Miami Stadium.

There are only four more games left in the tournament. The semi-final match between Spain and France goes down on Tuesday, while England and Argentina play on Wednesday. The losers will play Saturday in the third-place game, with the winners playing for the World Cup championship on Sunday.

Per CBS's report, the six arrests stemmed from cases of trespassing to theft to battery on a police officer. None of these arrests were connected with one another, and it is currently unknown why Tommie Lee, specifically, was hit with an arrest.

The arrest took place during the quarter-final matchup between England and Norway. Five others were arrested, and 19 others were simply ushered out of the Hard Rock Stadium. Of course, during the World Cup, it goes by the name Miami Stadium, as title sponsors are prohibited from the tournament.

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