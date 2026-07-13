Tommie Lee Arrested At Miami World Cup Match Between England And Norway

Former Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star is currently going through some new legal troubles right now. According to CBS Miami, the reality TV personality was arrested at a World Cup game in Miami on Saturday.
The arrest took place during the quarter-final matchup between England and Norway. Five others were arrested, and 19 others were simply ushered out of the Hard Rock Stadium. Of course, during the World Cup, it goes by the name Miami Stadium, as title sponsors are prohibited from the tournament.
Per CBS's report, the six arrests stemmed from cases of trespassing to theft to battery on a police officer. None of these arrests were connected with one another, and it is currently unknown why Tommie Lee, specifically, was hit with an arrest.
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Tommie Lee Arrested
Regardless, this is an unfortunate development for the reality TV star. Back in the Summer of 2024, Tommie Lee was arrested for battery at a nightclub in Miami. Tommie Lee, real name Atasha Jefferson, also faced child cruelty, aggravated assault, battery, and aggravated stalking charges in 2019.
These legal troubles are quite unfortunate, and at this time, Tommie Lee's potential punishment for her latest arrest remains unknown. What we do know, however, is that her arrest did not affect the World Cup match.
There are only four more games left in the tournament. The semi-final match between Spain and France goes down on Tuesday, while England and Argentina play on Wednesday. The losers will play Saturday in the third-place game, with the winners playing for the World Cup championship on Sunday.