Boyz To Men - Song by Rx Papi featuring Rx B5

Rx Papi and Rx B5 have delivered their latest collaborative song, "Boyz To Men." This song comes through with some ridiculously hard piano lines. Meanwhile, both B5 and Rx Papi trade bars in impressive fashion. The song is just full of personality and character, which is what you would come to expect from both artists. Rx Papi also dropped "Blame" on the same day, which just goes to show that the artist is operating at a high level right now. Hopefully, this means he has even more great songs on the horizon.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A