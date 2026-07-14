Boyz To Men - Song by Rx Papi featuring Rx B5

Rx Papi and Rx B5 have teamed up on the new song, "Boyz To Men," which has everything you would want in a hard piano-tinged track.

Rx Papi and Rx B5 have delivered their latest collaborative song, "Boyz To Men." This song comes through with some ridiculously hard piano lines. Meanwhile, both B5 and Rx Papi trade bars in impressive fashion. The song is just full of personality and character, which is what you would come to expect from both artists. Rx Papi also dropped "Blame" on the same day, which just goes to show that the artist is operating at a high level right now. Hopefully, this means he has even more great songs on the horizon.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!