Savannah James Was Surprised By LeBron's Comments On Stay-At-Home Moms

LeBron James is one of the most famous people on the planet, a fact his wife Savannah knows all too well. Whenever he says something in the public eye that even slightly connects to her, she sometimes steps out to chime in for herself. That's what Savannah did on Angie Martinez's latest episode of her IRL podcast, on which she also hosted Savannah's Everybody's Crazy podcast partner, April McDaniel.

The three were talking about podcast challenges concerning certain topics, and Mrs. James agreed that she's sometimes surprised by what the soon-to-be-former Los Angeles Laker says in public. As an example, she brought up a recent comment from LeBron about how, at this point in his life, he wouldn't want to date a stay-at-home mother... Of course, if he wasn't already married to the love of his life.

The most ironic part about this is that the NBA legend made these comments on Everybody's Crazy itself. "I'm like... News to me!" Savannah told Martinez concerning her husband's comments. April contextualized LeBron's comments and criticized less charitable or more presumptuous perspectives on this whole debate.

Of course, LeBron James talks about Savannah often. In fact, some recent comments he made concerning relationships and his own bond with Savannah had some fans thinking he was talking ill about Steph Curry's wife Ayesha.

More specifically, he warned the Everybody's Crazy podcast about "ruthless-a** b***hes" that he's seen ruin relationships in the locker room. But LeBron also spoke about defending his own marriage to Savannah against criticism.

"I know I don’t want to be alone, that’s for damn sure," he expressed. "If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever to keep mine, I got to keep it. I have to do what I have to do. I don’t want to be alone. I’m an only child, single-parent household. […] Then when I got with ‘Vannah, I was like, ‘This s**t is crazy. This is amazing. I love this s**t.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, f**k that. Next time I’m alone, I’ll be underneath.'"