Savannah James Was Surprised By LeBron's Comments On Stay-At-Home Moms

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Savannah James Surprised LeBron Comments Stay At Home Moms
Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and his wife Savannah James sit court side at the McDonald's All American game during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Savannah James talked about LeBron's comments concerning stay-at-home mothers during the latest episode of her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast.

LeBron James is one of the most famous people on the planet, a fact his wife Savannah knows all too well. Whenever he says something in the public eye that even slightly connects to her, she sometimes steps out to chime in for herself. That's what Savannah did on Angie Martinez's latest episode of her IRL podcast, on which she also hosted Savannah's Everybody's Crazy podcast partner, April McDaniel.

The three were talking about podcast challenges concerning certain topics, and Mrs. James agreed that she's sometimes surprised by what the soon-to-be-former Los Angeles Laker says in public. As an example, she brought up a recent comment from LeBron about how, at this point in his life, he wouldn't want to date a stay-at-home mother... Of course, if he wasn't already married to the love of his life.

The most ironic part about this is that the NBA legend made these comments on Everybody's Crazy itself. "I'm like... News to me!" Savannah told Martinez concerning her husband's comments. April contextualized LeBron's comments and criticized less charitable or more presumptuous perspectives on this whole debate.

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Savannah James On LeBron's Comments

Of course, LeBron James talks about Savannah often. In fact, some recent comments he made concerning relationships and his own bond with Savannah had some fans thinking he was talking ill about Steph Curry's wife Ayesha.

More specifically, he warned the Everybody's Crazy podcast about "ruthless-a** b***hes" that he's seen ruin relationships in the locker room. But LeBron also spoke about defending his own marriage to Savannah against criticism.

"I know I don’t want to be alone, that’s for damn sure," he expressed. "If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever to keep mine, I got to keep it. I have to do what I have to do. I don’t want to be alone. I’m an only child, single-parent household. […] Then when I got with ‘Vannah, I was like, ‘This s**t is crazy. This is amazing. I love this s**t.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, f**k that. Next time I’m alone, I’ll be underneath.'"

We'll see what the next surprise for the couple is regarding their public statements.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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