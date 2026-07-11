Glory – Song by JAŸ-Z & Blue Ivy Carter

JAŸ-Z keeps hitting fans with surprises in 2026, especially amid his run of Yankee Stadium shows this weekend. On its opening night, Blue Ivy Carter came out to play the piano during the "Feelin' It" rendition. It looks like Hov wanted to celebrate the occasion in other ways. 14 years after its original release, the Blue Ivy tribute track "Glory" is finally on all streaming services. The emotional and triumphant cut honors Blue's birth and Jay's burgeoning path of fatherhood, and it's heartening to hear in the context of all they've lived. We'll see if more loosies end up on streaming services these days, and what other tributes to family and love will emerge.
Release Date: July 11, 2026 (on all streaming platforms, originally January 9, 2012)
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Glory
You're a child of destiny,
You're the child of my destiny,
You're my child with the child from Destiny's Child,
That's a hell of a recipe