Glory – Song by JAŸ-Z & Blue Ivy Carter

JAŸ-Z honored his newborn daughter Blue Ivy Carter with the track "Glory" 14 years ago, and it's now on all streaming services.

JAŸ-Z keeps hitting fans with surprises in 2026, especially amid his run of Yankee Stadium shows this weekend. On its opening night, Blue Ivy Carter came out to play the piano during the "Feelin' It" rendition. It looks like Hov wanted to celebrate the occasion in other ways. 14 years after its original release, the Blue Ivy tribute track "Glory" is finally on all streaming services. The emotional and triumphant cut honors Blue's birth and Jay's burgeoning path of fatherhood, and it's heartening to hear in the context of all they've lived. We'll see if more loosies end up on streaming services these days, and what other tributes to family and love will emerge.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.