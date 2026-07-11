Recommend - Song by Masego

Masego is an artist who has reached extraordinary heights throughout his career, and it is very easy to see why. Overall, he has delivered a plethora of incredible songs and projects. It is here where he showcases his fantastic, angelic voice. Moreover, his production and musicianship work in perfect harmony with the songwriting. On his latest song, "Recommend," we see all of this come together in beautiful fashion. It's a gorgeous song, and the visual that goes along with it is pretty great too.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Recommend
I can't wait for day to turn to night
I heard 'round the way, a basement vibe
If you know, you know, it's not a place for wanderin' eyes
Place of overcoats with lingerie displayed inside