Recommend - Song by Masego

Masego is an artist of many talents. He can play a multitude of instruments while also showcasing his singing on songs like "Recommend."

Masego is an artist who has reached extraordinary heights throughout his career, and it is very easy to see why. Overall, he has delivered a plethora of incredible songs and projects. It is here where he showcases his fantastic, angelic voice. Moreover, his production and musicianship work in perfect harmony with the songwriting. On his latest song, "Recommend," we see all of this come together in beautiful fashion. It's a gorgeous song, and the visual that goes along with it is pretty great too.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!