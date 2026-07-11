Watching A Movie Called Freedom By Myself – Song by Open Mike Eagle & Kenny Segal

Open Mike Eagle is pontificating on permanence and finality over some ghostly Kenny Segal production on their latest song, "Watching A Movie Called Freedom By Myself." Segal uses hissy tones, languid drums, and soft keys to make a cloudy and drowsy atmosphere. OME floats on it with his consistently thoughtful lyricism, cheeky sense of humor, and understatedly weathered delivery. It's building up to their collaborative album DOOMED! If the singles are anything to go by, this will be an easy album of the year contender by the time it drops on August 14 via Backwoodz Studioz. "Watching A Movie" is a relatively easy-going cut, but its haunting and jaded qualities reveal many more layers.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: DOOMED! (due August 14)
Quotable Lyrics from Watching A Movie Called Freedom By Myself
Ain't no post-credits scene, we can all just leave,
Credits just came and went, and we can all just leave,
We've been here from April to August, we can all just leave,
I heard it's no post-credits scene, we can all just leave