Watching A Movie Called Freedom By Myself – Song by Open Mike Eagle & Kenny Segal

"Watching A Movie Called Freedom By Myself" by Open Mike Eagle and Kenny Segal is their latest "DOOMED!" single.

Ain't no post-credits scene, we can all just leave, Credits just came and went, and we can all just leave, We've been here from April to August, we can all just leave, I heard it's no post-credits scene, we can all just leave

Open Mike Eagle is pontificating on permanence and finality over some ghostly Kenny Segal production on their latest song, "Watching A Movie Called Freedom By Myself." Segal uses hissy tones, languid drums, and soft keys to make a cloudy and drowsy atmosphere. OME floats on it with his consistently thoughtful lyricism, cheeky sense of humor, and understatedly weathered delivery. It's building up to their collaborative album DOOMED! If the singles are anything to go by, this will be an easy album of the year contender by the time it drops on August 14 via Backwoodz Studioz. "Watching A Movie" is a relatively easy-going cut, but its haunting and jaded qualities reveal many more layers.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.