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Watching A Movie Called Freedom By Myself – Song by Open Mike Eagle & Kenny Segal
"Watching A Movie Called Freedom By Myself" by Open Mike Eagle and Kenny Segal is their latest "DOOMED!" single.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
July 11, 2026