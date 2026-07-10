YUNG PLANE KRASH - Album by SosMula

SosMula is an artist who does not spare any expense when it comes to being loud in his raps. Overall, the artist has been known for mixing heavy metal with hip-hop in a way that is uncompromising. On his latest project, YUNG PLANE KRASH, that is most certainly the case. One could even make the argument that this is SosMula's most audacious project yet. It is unrelenting from start to finish, and if you're not a fan of this loud style, you will have to stay far away. Although if you need to get some anger out, then by all means, give this your time.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Yung Plane Krash
- TILL THE LAST STAR DIES
- RUNNING MAN
- SPORTMODE
- FLASH GORDON
- ST.PETER
- GOODYEAR ft. Ricky Hil
- COCAINE FREESTYLE
- BLOODSPORT ft. Lil Speedy
- BANGOUT
- KRAKK STAR ft. Rocket Rese
- HICCUPS ft. Lil Speedy
- MY FACE OFF
- HATE ME ft. Ricky Hil
- PURIFIED
- CHROME SPIKES ft. Dialryckx
- BLOOD BATCH McGRATH