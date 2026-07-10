YUNG PLANE KRASH - Album by SosMula

SosMula is an artist who is known for his aggressive style that can sometimes be off-putting to those who aren't expecting it.

SosMula is an artist who does not spare any expense when it comes to being loud in his raps. Overall, the artist has been known for mixing heavy metal with hip-hop in a way that is uncompromising. On his latest project, YUNG PLANE KRASH, that is most certainly the case. One could even make the argument that this is SosMula's most audacious project yet. It is unrelenting from start to finish, and if you're not a fan of this loud style, you will have to stay far away. Although if you need to get some anger out, then by all means, give this your time.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!