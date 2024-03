The tatted up, rebellious son of fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, Ricky Hil or Rich Hil, has made a niche spot for himself in the game, doing druggy raps before it became en-vogue. He has released over 18 mixtapes and has worked with artists such as The Weeknd, Fat Trel, and Leona Lewis. He recently dated British singer Rita Ora, although the relationship has since come to an end.