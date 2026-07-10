Hell - Song by Russ

Russ is known for dropping a song every week, and his latest is a lovely pop cut called "Hell," which sounds anything but.

Russ is an artist who proved himself to be a polarizing figure back in 2017, especially as he tried to distance himself from the antics of SoundCloud rappers. Some felt he had a holier-than-thou attitude. Meanwhile, others appreciated his candor. These days, Russ is still doing his thing, dropping songs on a near-weekly basis. His latest is a sweet pop-rap hybrid called "Hell." Russ' singing voice is on full display with this one, and as you can imagine, he sounds great over the soft production. He also shows off his rapping ability here, which will make his hip-hop-oriented fans happy.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!