Hell - Song by Russ

Russ is an artist who proved himself to be a polarizing figure back in 2017, especially as he tried to distance himself from the antics of SoundCloud rappers. Some felt he had a holier-than-thou attitude. Meanwhile, others appreciated his candor. These days, Russ is still doing his thing, dropping songs on a near-weekly basis. His latest is a sweet pop-rap hybrid called "Hell." Russ' singing voice is on full display with this one, and as you can imagine, he sounds great over the soft production. He also shows off his rapping ability here, which will make his hip-hop-oriented fans happy.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Pop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Hell
The whole world's fighting, I don't wanna fight with you
Love you to death, girl, I see a life with you
Getting older makes it obvious what I want
Daddy issues hit hard, wait 'til father time hits you