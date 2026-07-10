Body So Tea - Song by Coco Jones

Coco Jones is gearing up to drop a new album, and her fans could not be happier. After all, Jones is one of the best artists in the R&B world right now. She always delivers catchy songs that make you feel good. Her latest is "Body So Tea," which talks about living for yourself and not doing things for the men who want to be in your life. It's a song that is made for the Summer, with the production and melodies proving that to be the case. If you like this style of contemporary pop R&B, "Body So Tea," is an immediate addition to your playlist.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Body So Tea
Done with that
I don't need revenge, let karma gеt 'em
I don't chase nothing, I attract, I set intеntion
I don't need no permission
I don't need your acceptance
Blocking you was a blessing, baby