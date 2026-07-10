Body So Tea - Song by Coco Jones

Coco Jones has just dropped off her latest feel good track, "Body So Tea," which is a single that was made for the Summer.

Coco Jones is gearing up to drop a new album, and her fans could not be happier. After all, Jones is one of the best artists in the R&B world right now. She always delivers catchy songs that make you feel good. Her latest is "Body So Tea," which talks about living for yourself and not doing things for the men who want to be in your life. It's a song that is made for the Summer, with the production and melodies proving that to be the case. If you like this style of contemporary pop R&B, "Body So Tea," is an immediate addition to your playlist.

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