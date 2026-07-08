D.a.S.H. - Album by Layzie Bone

BY Alexander Cole
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D.a.S.H. D.a.S.H.
Layzie Bone is back with his new album, "D.a.S.H.," which comes with features from Flesh-n-Bone, Kurupt, and Stew Deez.

Layzie Bone is a hip-hop legend who made a name for himself with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. On Friday, the legendary artist came through with his latest project, a 15-track album called D.a.S.H. This new album comes complete with features from Flesh-n-Bone, Stew Deez, and even Kurupt. Throughout the album, Layzie Bone can be heard dropping dope bars while also flexing his signature melodies. It is always good to see the OGs making music, and Layzie Bone is clearly just as hungry as he was decades ago.

Release Date: July 3, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for D.a.S.H.
  1. Who'z Fire
  2. Body Any Record ft. Flesh-n-Bone & Stew Deez
  3. Whatever ft. Kurupt & Flesh-n-Bone
  4. Thankful
  5. One More Ride
  6. Building Pyramids
  7. Marchin Like Martians
  8. Don't Give Up
  9. Blame
  10. Da Coolest
  11. Rain Down
  12. Smile
  13. Running It Big
  14. Burna Flow
  15. D.a.S.H.
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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