D.a.S.H. - Album by Layzie Bone

Layzie Bone is a hip-hop legend who made a name for himself with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. On Friday, the legendary artist came through with his latest project, a 15-track album called D.a.S.H. This new album comes complete with features from Flesh-n-Bone, Stew Deez, and even Kurupt. Throughout the album, Layzie Bone can be heard dropping dope bars while also flexing his signature melodies. It is always good to see the OGs making music, and Layzie Bone is clearly just as hungry as he was decades ago.
Release Date: July 3, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for D.a.S.H.
- Who'z Fire
- Body Any Record ft. Flesh-n-Bone & Stew Deez
- Whatever ft. Kurupt & Flesh-n-Bone
- Thankful
- One More Ride
- Building Pyramids
- Marchin Like Martians
- Don't Give Up
- Blame
- Da Coolest
- Rain Down
- Smile
- Running It Big
- Burna Flow
- D.a.S.H.