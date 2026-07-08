Human Again - Song by Genesis Owusu

Genesis Owusu has been extremely consistent when it comes to delivering fantastic albums. His most recent was a major success, and one that came with some prescient political commentary. Now, he is back with a single called "Human Again," which shows off some of his catchiest songwriting to date. From the production to the groove of the hook, this is meant to be a song you dance to. One has to wonder if Genesis Owusu is looking to dive into this sound for an entire album, or if this is simply a one-off. Either way, we're completely locked in.
Release Date: July 7, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Dance Music
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Human Again
Took me by the tongue but I'm fluent again
I like the way you cut me, can you do it again
This poison got me feeling like I'm human again
You put up all the walls, I go through it again