Human Again - Song by Genesis Owusu

BY Alexander Cole
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human-again human-again
Genesis Owusu is fresh off his album, "Redstar Wu," and now, he is back with a fresh dance single, "Human Again."

Genesis Owusu has been extremely consistent when it comes to delivering fantastic albums. His most recent was a major success, and one that came with some prescient political commentary. Now, he is back with a single called "Human Again," which shows off some of his catchiest songwriting to date. From the production to the groove of the hook, this is meant to be a song you dance to. One has to wonder if Genesis Owusu is looking to dive into this sound for an entire album, or if this is simply a one-off. Either way, we're completely locked in.

Release Date: July 7, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop, Dance Music

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Human Again

Took me by the tongue but I'm fluent again
I like the way you cut me, can you do it again
This poison got me feeling like I'm human again
You put up all the walls, I go through it again

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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