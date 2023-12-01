Genesis Owusu Shares Royal Visuals For New Track "Survivor" From Updated Version Of "STRUGGLER"

Multicultural experimental artist and rapper, Genesis Owusu, made his return toward the backend of August. After dropping his debut album, Smiling with No Teeth, back in 2021, he took a two-year gap in between. If you have checked out the 25-year-old multi-talented artist's music before, it has a personality that you are not going to find anywhere else. When he came back with STRUGGLER, it brought something to the table that not many artists would attempt to pull off.

His left-field idea was to make a concept album based on a novel. That information was provided by Genius. However, it was not some normal book. Owusu drew inspiration from absurdist literature and Franz Kafka’s, The Metamorphosis, which describes the life of a cockroach in a similar vein. It was a fantastic listen and now he is looking to add to it.

Watch The Music Video For "Survivor" By Genesis Owusu

Genesis Owusu has decided to tack on one more track called "Survivor." It was one the most exhilarating songs on the project and maybe all year. It has a thumping bass line with tribal-esque drums and background vocals. In addition, Owusu adds some accompanying visuals and they mimic the movie soundtrack-feeling of the song.

Genesis Owusu has decided to tack on one more track called "Survivor." It was one the most exhilarating songs on the project and maybe all year. It has a thumping bass line with tribal-esque drums and background vocals. In addition, Owusu adds some accompanying visuals and they mimic the movie soundtrack-feeling of the song.

Quotable Lyrics:

The path of the roach, walk of humanity

Alleviating my mind of this sanity

Live like a struggler, walk like a struggler

Carrying hope make me feel like a smuggler

What a fatality

Tryna keep my head up, but I'm battling gravity, uh

